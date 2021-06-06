Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cine Vista Movie Theater Web Mockups

Cine Vista Movie Theater Web Mockups movie theater responsive web mockups material design google ux design dark theme dark mode ux ui
High-fidelity mockups of a companion website for a movie theater app I designed as part of the Google UX Design Professional Certificate.

Check out the prototype here (on the homepage, click on the portrait F9 poster towards the left to initiate the ticket ordering flow).

