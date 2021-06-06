Andrii Chernysh

Logo concept for StartUp House

Logo concept for StartUp House startup rocket house brand logotype logo design tech minimal branding logo
Quick exploartion for StartUp Development House. It's a simple, bold and memorable icon. There are clear rocket icon with a house in negative space. For my personal opinion it would be a better fit to the existing branding.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
