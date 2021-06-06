Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a concept app page called the "Cafe". Basically an app for people like me who love cafe racer-style motorcycles. The concept would be to order and test ride the production-ready models offered by different Manufacturers. There are a lesser number of production cafe racer models than any other kind of motorcycle and is usually a project bike.
I would love to incorporate different motorcycle customization garages on it too along with a blog on which you can read and gain more info about your bike and history associated with it.
Hope you guys like this effort.