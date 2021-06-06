This is a concept app page called the "Cafe". Basically an app for people like me who love cafe racer-style motorcycles. The concept would be to order and test ride the production-ready models offered by different Manufacturers. There are a lesser number of production cafe racer models than any other kind of motorcycle and is usually a project bike.

I would love to incorporate different motorcycle customization garages on it too along with a blog on which you can read and gain more info about your bike and history associated with it.

Hope you guys like this effort.