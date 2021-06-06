Jules Parker

Thoughtful Studio Graphic Designer Logo

Jules Parker
Jules Parker
  • Save
Thoughtful Studio Graphic Designer Logo work mark typography logo graphic designer logo designer logo brand logo logo gold thought bubble thoughtful thinking
Download color palette

Logo for my graphic design and video editing business. I was played with the "o" circle containing thinking eyes or a thinking hand rubbing the chin but overall preferred the simplicity of this.

Jules Parker
Jules Parker

More by Jules Parker

View profile
    • Like