Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jump Studio

150 Furniture icons set✨ • Flat, Color Line and Outline style

Jump Studio
Jump Studio
  • Save
150 Furniture icons set✨ • Flat, Color Line and Outline style app behance ui logo design illustration icon graphic design flatdesign flat icons
Download color palette

150 Furniture icons set✨ • Flat, Color Line and Outline style

You can see more at 👉 GumroadAdobe Stock

🔥Update every month (new icons & new categories)

Hope you like it 💛

Follow us 👉 InstagramBehanceTwitter

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Jump Studio
Jump Studio

More by Jump Studio

View profile
    • Like