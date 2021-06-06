Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Jreng is a casual retro from the san serif font family that carries a modern classic theme with a variety of letter combinations that are designed to pay attention to the shape of the letter so that it is precise and harmonious in its use, this font forms a vintage style with a smooth, rough touch and a stamp.
with this font, you can beautify your work and also strengthen your work in the form of promotional media, banners, posters, logos, typography, hand lettering, packaging, t-shirts, labels, and much more.
- Download free font for personal used it >> https://tinyurl.com/5h86j2wh <<
- you can buy it on >> https://bit.ly/3eLDeZb <<