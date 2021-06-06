Melbourne Muse | Glasshouse | E-commerce #3

Trending designs to inspire you
I saw my favourite Glasshouse Melbourne Muse candle 🕯️ chilling in front of me and BAM 💥 I saw it in an E-Commerce setting but with some black and white illustrations of the coffee and vanilla flower as well as highlighting the beautiful blue of the Melbourne Muse packaging.
What do we think? Yes, No Maybe So?