Ayush Soni

Professional ML Software Exploration - Hero Section

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni
  • Save
Professional ML Software Exploration - Hero Section product typography ayushsoni ayush startup logo graphic design illustration corporate professional landing page website minmal
Professional ML Software Exploration - Hero Section product typography ayushsoni ayush startup logo graphic design illustration corporate professional landing page website minmal
Download color palette
  1. final twelvth.png
  2. super final twelvth.png

A professional blue hero section exploration for an AI startup or leader. Made a bunch of infographics and a clean monochrome landing page in Figma.

Woman Illustration by Blush (obviously)

Hope you guys like it. Constructive criticism is welcomed and encouraged

Ayush Soni
Ayush Soni

More by Ayush Soni

View profile
    • Like