Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Musthaq Ahamad

Minimal Dark Landing Page

Musthaq Ahamad
Musthaq Ahamad
  • Save
Minimal Dark Landing Page dark ui ux webdesign design
Download color palette

Concept landing page for snipp.in. Which is an in-browser snippet manager and code editor. The app is build with a focus on supercharged abilities to quickly create and edit documents and snippets.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Musthaq Ahamad
Musthaq Ahamad

More by Musthaq Ahamad

View profile
    • Like