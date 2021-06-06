Virtual Reality Header Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks! 👋
So this is my latest design exploration of the Virtual Reality app. This is a website landing page for people to download the mobile app version.
Let me know what your thought.
Hit "L" if you like it.
Wanna work together?
contact me at naufalrifqi203@gmail.com
Follow me on
Behance | Instagram | GitHub | Uplabs
Thank you!