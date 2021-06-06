Israfil Molla

Letter Logo Mark - Letter + 5 + S + F - Logo Design

dailylogo design brand mark logo mark brand identity typography symbol custom logo design letterlogo letter lettering monogram communication branding logo
This logo is a combination letter logo mark, letter 5 + S + F.

I hope you all like it. As always the feedback is highly appreciated. Give your opinion in the comments.

Designed by israfilexclusive

