Hello Creative People :)

Presenting a concept for Product & Brand Identity Designer . I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and instagram to show some love.

Available for new projects! Let's have a talk:

hasnurujjol99@gmail.com