Pudim for the planet | Vegan dog food branding

Pudim 4 the planet is an imaginary vegan
dog food company dedicated to crafting
the healthiest and yummiest meals your
fur baby will ever need.
Specifically curated to reduce the symptoms
of doggie skin allergy, this affordable and
effective food will make your family’s
life easier and less itchy.