Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Habibur Rahman

UX/UI Business Solution Landing Page

Habibur Rahman
Habibur Rahman
  • Save
UX/UI Business Solution Landing Page landing page business solution landing page 2021 trend
Download color palette

Hello friends!
I am introducing a new UI for UI / UX Business Solutions landing page here.

This landing page is basically a business solution for UI / UX designers. They will be able to show their previous work to the client through this page and they will also be able to take work orders from the client. And the client will be able to give a brief of his work. And you can make your payment through credit card, PayPal, Payoneer..

If you have any idea? Share with us. We'll provide you with quick analysis and a reasonable offer.

Drop us a line at hmhrahman077@gmail.com

More work in progress, follow us for more updates!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Habibur Rahman
Habibur Rahman

More by Habibur Rahman

View profile
    • Like