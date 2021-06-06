Daily Logo Challenge Day 3: Panda Global Logo

🐼 Day 3 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Panda logo with company name ‘Panda Global’ 🍃 🌎

This was a super quick one drawn in Procreate then vectorised in illustrator.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼