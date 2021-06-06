James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 3: Panda Global Logo

James West
James West
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily Logo Challenge Day 3: Panda Global Logo graphic design animallogo panda vector logo branding character apple pencil procreate illustration flat design
Daily Logo Challenge Day 3: Panda Global Logo graphic design animallogo panda vector logo branding character apple pencil procreate illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. PandaLogo_LandRover_Mock.jpg
  2. Day3_PandaLogo_dribbble.jpg

🐼 Day 3 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Panda logo with company name ‘Panda Global’ 🍃 🌎

This was a super quick one drawn in Procreate then vectorised in illustrator.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

James West
James West
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by James West

View profile
    • Like