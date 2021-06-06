Venudharshan

FOOD DELIVERY APP UI

Venudharshan
Venudharshan
  • Save
FOOD DELIVERY APP UI designer design ui ux designers logo art artist logo
FOOD DELIVERY APP UI designer design ui ux designers logo art artist logo
Download color palette
  1. app UI.JPG
  2. FOOD APP PNG.png

Hey guys!!! I'm sure you guys are safe in this pandemic situation.....
Today's work on FOOD DELIVERY APPLICATION #uxdesign #userexperience #webdevelopment if you need this application UI design and fully functionable application please leave a comment...... We are developing real time application also... #design #uiuxdesigner

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Venudharshan
Venudharshan

More by Venudharshan

View profile
    • Like