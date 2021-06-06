Apple iOS 14 Gradient Logo .SVG ,PNG Symbol Template

Could not find a non-'80s colored Apple logo on Google - so I took the SF Pro symbol and added the gradient from the iOS 14 icon! #enjoy

I cant guarantee this is 100% accurate reproduction and ask that you please review the Guidelines for Using Apple Trademarks and Copyrights as well as any other relevant guidelines

Apple's apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. This asset is an independent reproduction and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc.

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr

Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB