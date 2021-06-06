7

Apple iOS 14 Gradient Logo .SVG ,PNG Symbol Template

Apple iOS 14 Gradient Logo .SVG ,PNG Symbol Template graphic design resource asset vector pictograph symbol warm gradient 14 ios 14 apple logo ui ios
Could not find a non-'80s colored Apple logo on Google - so I took the SF Pro symbol and added the gradient from the iOS 14 icon! #enjoy

I cant guarantee this is 100% accurate reproduction and ask that you please review the Guidelines for Using Apple Trademarks and Copyrights as well as any other relevant guidelines

Apple's apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. This asset is an independent reproduction and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc.

iOS 14 apple PNG.png
200 KB
Download
iOS 14 apple SVG.png
1 KB
Download
