Apple iOS 14 Gradient Logo .SVG ,PNG Symbol Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Could not find a non-'80s colored Apple logo on Google - so I took the SF Pro symbol and added the gradient from the iOS 14 icon! #enjoy
I cant guarantee this is 100% accurate reproduction and ask that you please review the Guidelines for Using Apple Trademarks and Copyrights as well as any other relevant guidelines
Apple's apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. This asset is an independent reproduction and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc.
If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F"
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB