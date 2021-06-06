Hammad Nasir

Hadith visualized

Al-Bukhari narrated in his Saheeh that Jabir ibn ‘Abd-Allah (may Allah be pleased with him) said: When we went up we would say takbeer (Allah hu Akbar) and when we went down we would say tasbeeh (Subhan Allah) [Sahih Bukhari Hadith No. 2993]

Made this in Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
