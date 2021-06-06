Ivan Melnikov

Ivan Melnikov
Ivan Melnikov
Gooey loader
Took a day to implement this gooey loader using Vue.js and D3.js. Originally seen on r/LoadingIcons, original creative credit goes out to the author (wasn't specified); I simply "reverse engineered" the animation into a web component. Check out the source code (and live demo) here: https://github.com/ivanempire/loader

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
Ivan Melnikov
Ivan Melnikov

