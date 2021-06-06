Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rafij Rahman Rohan

CityPharma Logo Design - City + Medical Cross Symbol + Capsule

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
CityPharma Logo Design - City + Medical Cross Symbol + Capsule branding logo designer logo design app logo logo modern logo cross medical logo health logo doctor medicine pills clinic healthcare health pharmacy city
CityPharma logo design. The concept behind this logo combines city/building + medical cross symbol + capsule in a simple logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
