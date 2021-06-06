Genie Advertising Logo Design

Logo Design for Marketing & Advertising Business - Genie Advertising

Designed this brand identity for Genie Advertising which is a company that provides help in creating & organizing the digital presence. It is a social media and website SEO building organization.

This project was special for me. They came to me with a goal to have a creatively designed identity that stands out of the crowd. Genie Advertising centers around a friendly relationship with clients and professional service.

Keeping their goal in mind we created a very creative and unique AMBIGRAM for the brand.

Complimenting this logo, I added a golden color as their brand color to show the professionalism, royalty, and elegant vibes that resonate with their brand.

Hope you enjoy it and let me know your thoughts as always. Appreciate you stopping by!

Follow me on:

https://www.behance.net/hp070

https://www.instagram.com/_hp_graphics/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/harshitpanwar

Get in touch at hpgraphics2021@gmail.com