CertExam Landing Page

Hey friends!
I am introducing a new UI for Certificate Based Learning Management Landing Page here.
This application has mastered the aforesaid student problem: for example, students do not have to study in all places of any test, but students from any place in this application group have been treated by various institutes of student collet surge. And with it comes certificate based exam (like: ILTS, GRE etc), live class, student interface, Payment interface with a credit card, mobile banking, and net banking and other's.
If you have any idea? Share with us. We'll provide you with quick analysis and a reasonable offer.
Drop us a line at hmhrahman077@gmail.com
More work in progress, follow us for more updates!