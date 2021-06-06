BRAHMASTRA

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Based on app made by Indian government. I tried to make version of that app in my style with priority on being simple and easy to navigate.
Hope you will enjoy this.
All feedback will be appreciated.
