sri lanka kandyan art painting 09

sri lanka kandyan art painting 09 logo design new art kandy art beautiful new design illustration sri lanka art kandy art wow
#Acrylic #traditionalpainting #srilanka
All the best to everyone. This is my new sri lanka kandy art painting. This is over own art stile hear in sir lanka. This is a very small part from a big painting and I coped from Lankathilaka temple from Kandy Sri lanka one of main capital city . Detail from suvisi vivarana. Latter Half of the 18th century.

