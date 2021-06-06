sri lanka kandyan art painting 09

Trending designs to inspire you
#Acrylic #traditionalpainting #srilanka
All the best to everyone. This is my new sri lanka kandy art painting. This is over own art stile hear in sir lanka. This is a very small part from a big painting and I coped from Lankathilaka temple from Kandy Sri lanka one of main capital city . Detail from suvisi vivarana. Latter Half of the 18th century.