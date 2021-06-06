Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grocerry App Design - Part 02

Grocerry App Design - Part 02 interface unique idea concept graphic design uidaily dribbleshot userexperience grocery wireframe photoshop userinterface ux dashboard minimalist uiux applicationdesign appdesign app ui
Hello Dribbblers 👋
Here is my exploration of Grocery app UI kit design.

So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Business Inquiry: kailajaydeep9@gmail.com

Download | Behance | Linkedin

