Inter Typeface Poster: Bold

Inter Typeface Poster: Bold typography inter figma typeface poster
I use Inter Typeface for this poster also create a Figma file if you guys want to duplicate the Figma File.

Here the link: https://www.figma.com/community/file/879295107760553394/Inter-Poster--Community

Posted on Jun 6, 2021
