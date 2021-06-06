Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
TopoloGiraffe

Bluebird iOS App Promotional Image

TopoloGiraffe
TopoloGiraffe
  • Save
Bluebird iOS App Promotional Image earth universe space focus todo 3d mobile bird app
Download color palette

Hi folks,

I've been working on an app called Bluebird, it's a to-do list and focus timer which helps you overcome procrastination by visualizing your progress.

I made this promotional image with Cinema 4D and Octane Render because I'm really into 3D stuff (will post more later!)

Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

Check out the Bluebird app if you're interested:
Website | App Store | Twitter | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
TopoloGiraffe
TopoloGiraffe

More by TopoloGiraffe

View profile
    • Like