Robot Scheduling App

Day #6 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge for ideas.

This is the sixth shot of the UI challenge and the task was to create a robot scheduling application for food-tech business. Wanted to try something un-conventional in a short period of time and came up with this design.

