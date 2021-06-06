DWWU Outdoor Activities

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's my entry for the Dribble Weekly Warm-Up.
My favorite outdoor activity is walking. I take a walk around lunchtime every day. Each icon here represents different facets of walking and hiking that I enjoy.
Multiple locations: You can walk virtually anywhere.
Fauna: Wildlife, exotic or common, is a joy to observe.
Flora: Our slow moving cousins are stunning beautifiers.
Exposure: It's good to get some sun (within reason).
Terrain: Features of the landscape, such as mountains, hills, bodies of water.
It's getting hot (it's gotten hot here in North Carolina) but I still love to spend some time away from my desk... a little sunlight, some birdsong, a flowing stream. It's all so energizing.