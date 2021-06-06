Martin Krieger

DWWU Outdoor Activities

DWWU Outdoor Activities branding vector logo illustrator illustration icon design art
Here's my entry for the Dribble Weekly Warm-Up.

My favorite outdoor activity is walking. I take a walk around lunchtime every day. Each icon here represents different facets of walking and hiking that I enjoy.

Multiple locations: You can walk virtually anywhere.
Fauna: Wildlife, exotic or common, is a joy to observe.
Flora: Our slow moving cousins are stunning beautifiers.
Exposure: It's good to get some sun (within reason).
Terrain: Features of the landscape, such as mountains, hills, bodies of water.

It's getting hot (it's gotten hot here in North Carolina) but I still love to spend some time away from my desk... a little sunlight, some birdsong, a flowing stream. It's all so energizing.

Rebound of
Design an icon set inspired by your favorite outdoor activity 😎
By Dribbble
Posted on Jun 6, 2021
