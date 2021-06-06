DWWU Outdoor Activities

Here's my entry for the Dribble Weekly Warm-Up.

My favorite outdoor activity is walking. I take a walk around lunchtime every day. Each icon here represents different facets of walking and hiking that I enjoy.

Multiple locations: You can walk virtually anywhere.

Fauna: Wildlife, exotic or common, is a joy to observe.

Flora: Our slow moving cousins are stunning beautifiers.

Exposure: It's good to get some sun (within reason).

Terrain: Features of the landscape, such as mountains, hills, bodies of water.

It's getting hot (it's gotten hot here in North Carolina) but I still love to spend some time away from my desk... a little sunlight, some birdsong, a flowing stream. It's all so energizing.