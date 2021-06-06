Daniel Rizvi

Dream Art© Digital Artwork + Poetry

blue night white stars scenary outdoor wind sunset red sunset blue sky tree sensual soulful nightmare dream cold evening autumn
The thought,
I never thought
because of the thought
that the thought was bad.

It too makes
Mountains, Oceans,
Creatures
and millions sad.

-Daniel Rizvi
Daniel Rizvi Originals © 19 Inc.

