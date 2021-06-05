Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Social Link front-end ux web develop
This is a responsive design project where you can have a list of links from your social networks, professional networks and other links of your choice to be contacted and located more quickly and easily.

Demo: https://social-link.diegochavez-dc.com
Code: https://github.com/Diego-18/social.link

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
