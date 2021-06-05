Thunder Art© Digital Art + Poetry

Trending designs to inspire you
That day when I cut off all relations,
I could have thought my existence without their creation.
That day soon turned up into night,
I could have thought life after death is the darkest sight.
-Daniel Rizvi
