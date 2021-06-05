Satrionugros

Calculator Neomorphism

Satrionugros
Satrionugros
  • Save
Calculator Neomorphism calculator
Download color palette

my first lesson with teacher @kukuhaldy, make a Neomorphism Calculator

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Satrionugros
Satrionugros

More by Satrionugros

View profile
    • Like