Carlos Gala Rodriguez

Redesign - App Audi

Carlos Gala Rodriguez
Carlos Gala Rodriguez
  • Save
Redesign - App Audi ui concept mobile app web web designer graphic design ui user interface figma design
Download color palette

Redesign of an application a few years ago made for Audi Peru, which consisted of creating a catalog of cars for sellers whose purpose was to choose the car and request a quote. Figma

Carlos Gala Rodriguez
Carlos Gala Rodriguez

More by Carlos Gala Rodriguez

View profile
    • Like