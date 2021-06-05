Afifudin Zuhri

Delta House Logo Guidelines

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Delta House Logo Guidelines brand guide guidelines ui vector illustration logodesign logo design branding design clean design logo branding mortgage logo design real estate logo house logo delta house logo
Download color palette

The Delta House logo is the result of an exploration of the initials D and H, as well as inserting a house object. These are the guidelines about the logo I made
What do you think?
-
Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁
-
Create your idea, Make it happen
Let's Talk fudinyuhri27@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like