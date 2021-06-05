Mandala Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mandala is a spiritual and ritual symbol. Representing the universe. The circular designs symbolize the idea that life is never ending and everything is connected. The mandala also represents spiritual journey within the individual viewer.