Saberin hasan

Mandala Logo Design

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Mandala Logo Design minimal typography flat motion graphics animation vector ui design logo packaging design product design adobe illustrator illustration branding graphic design mandalalogo mandaladesign mandalaart mandalas
Download color palette

Mandala is a spiritual and ritual symbol. Representing the universe. The circular designs symbolize the idea that life is never ending and everything is connected. The mandala also represents spiritual journey within the individual viewer.

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like