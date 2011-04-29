Church Site Dropdown Menu

Vin Thomas

church blue menu navigation dropdown nav shadow
Working on the dropdown menu. Trying to get the contrast just right. This feels a little too light. Feedback welcome.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
