Logo Design: Martha Elena

Logo Design: Martha Elena
Logo design created for Martha Elena brand.

Since 2007 is based on the manufacture of clothing from uniforms to formal and casual clothing for ladies, men and children.

It is located in Venezuela.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
