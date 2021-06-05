Mariia Sirenko

Tek Leads - UI/UX Project

webdesign ui ux ui ux logo graphicdesign branding design
TEK LEADS LLC - Tek Leads is a lead generation marketing agency that specializes in brand identities, campaigns, social strategy and content creation, commercials, and websites. 

I was UI/UX Designer throughout the project cycle from planning and requirements gathering to strategy, wire framing, logo design, content management and website development. Collaborated with company’s Marketing Team and HR to problem solve.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
