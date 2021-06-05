Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Toyo Kuo

Say Cheese to the World!

Toyo Kuo
Toyo Kuo
  • Save
Say Cheese to the World! animation delightful happy smiling face motion graphics video production positive vibes say cheese camera graphic design cute graphics illustration
Download color palette

A camera illustration I used in my Happy Point video project. Now it's your turn to say "CHEESE!"

Happy Point video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKniyfsCcc0&ab_channel=ToyoKuo

Learn more
https://toyokuo.com/video-production/happy-point/

Toyo Kuo
Toyo Kuo

More by Toyo Kuo

View profile
    • Like