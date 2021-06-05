My Total Drama Personality

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Total Drama (Island, World Tour, etc.) is a Canadian-produced animated reality show series that started running in the early-mid 2000's . This is what I think my avatar would look like if I was on the show. I draw a lot of my inspiration from the TD character, Owen.