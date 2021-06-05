W. A. Reich

My Total Drama Personality

Total Drama (Island, World Tour, etc.) is a Canadian-produced animated reality show series that started running in the early-mid 2000's . This is what I think my avatar would look like if I was on the show. I draw a lot of my inspiration from the TD character, Owen.

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
