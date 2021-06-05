Shannon Hall

Don't Forget to Dream

Don't Forget to Dream dogs galaxy space digital illustration digital painting photo editing adobe photoshop illustration art
I was inspired by Adobe Photoshop's new tool that allows you to select a part of an image and place another inside. Before I felt like this was a more lengthy process but I definitely had fun making this! I wanted to create an inspirational piece that's space related, and I love dogs so a dog swimming it is!

