Gamer's Emotional Journey - Emoji Material Cards

I added a new user journey format to my portfolio case studies recently with cards and emojis.
I'd like to give you a better visualization of what a brand new gamer might likely experience while playing Killing Floor 2. This is assuming that they've decided to stick around and have become interested in character customization and in game cosmetics. This might also give you some insights as to why someone would use my platform, Zedconomy. I'll try to describe a new player's journey through as much emotion in not only my writing, but in my choice of emojis.
Full Case Study: https://matteoliver.com/zedconomy