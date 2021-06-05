Stock Tracker

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This functional app was created as an add-on to a book I wrote about programming using Apple's SwiftUI (UI creating technology) and Combine (Data handling technology).
This app primarily demonstrates how to get data from a public service and display it on the screen.
But it also demonstrates:
* How to use SwiftUI to easily create beautiful UI
* How to add animations to your UI
* How to persist information after the app closes