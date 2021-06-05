Momo: App Concept

Momo: a color journal app.

This was originally a concept my partner came up with. Last year she switched career from video editing to iOS developer, and to build her portfolio she wanted to include a project that was more design and animation focused. At the time I was using a journal app called Jour, and we thought about a simple color journal.

We started the project in August 2020 and we never really got to officially finish it. Technically there was a lot of challenges and Priscilla explains it better here: https://mcipswitch.medium.com/momo-an-experiment-in-swiftui-design-and-animation-7f201fb5b90b.

But as a designer, it was really cool to be able to see my designs take shape in real life. It didn't feel like a concept anymore. The most fun part was to play around with the joystick (middle screen) and see the blob change color. In reality, you don't see all 3 colors like in the screenshot, but I included it here to show the 3 base colors. When you move the joystick in a direction, it will lit up the base color and you can view the blob change color inside a range of gradient. Priscilla definitely made this look smooth.

Please, have look at her blog post on medium and leave any feedback here :)

Cheers!