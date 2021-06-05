Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vikash Arjan

Instant Whites Explainer Video

Vikash Arjan
Vikash Arjan
Hire Me
  • Save
Instant Whites Explainer Video vector illustration animation design illustrator 2d animation
Download color palette

Instant Whites Explainer Video

Hello, Everyone!
Video Link:

Click Here

Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️
Thank you for watching!

Agency :

___________________________________________________

Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!
📨 Email: Vikasharaya18@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: Click here
___________________________________________________

I am remote Animator/Artist that specializes in
❤️ 2D/3D Animation and Illustration
❤️ Concept Art
❤️ Motion Graphic
❤️ WhiteBoard Animation
❤️ UI/UX (web and App Design)

___________________________________________________
Find me at:

Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Vimeo

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2021
Vikash Arjan
Vikash Arjan
Hit us up for some Extraordinary quality work! 😎
Hire Me

More by Vikash Arjan

View profile
    • Like