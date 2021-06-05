UI/UX Kits

Admindash Admin Panel UI Kit

Admindash Admin Panel UI Kit Black with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

2 Sketch File, 1730x2472px.
Lost of layered Sketch files.
Black & White Style.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized Sketch.
Exclusively designed for Sketch.

