✅ Download Link ✅



Admindash Admin Panel UI Kit Black with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

2 Sketch File, 1730x2472px.

Lost of layered Sketch files.

Black & White Style.

It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.

100% Vector Shapes.

Fully Layered & Organized Sketch.

Exclusively designed for Sketch.