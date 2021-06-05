UI/UX Kits

FinWave - Finance Dashboard UI Kit

FinWave - Finance Dashboard UI Kit development web development web design website dashboard finance motion graphics graphic design 3d animation vector branding logo illustration design ui design ux design ux ui app
FinWave - Finance Dashboard UI Kit with clean and modern style one page design.

List of files in the product:

20 Sketch, Figma, 1440x1160px.
Lost of layered Sketch / Figma files.
It is easy to change the color, shape, effects.
100% Vector Shapes.
Fully Layered & Organized Sketch / Figma.
Exclusively designed for Sketch / Figma.

