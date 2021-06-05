Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Last of Us: Part II

The Last of Us: Part II drawing fireflies watch knife plant poster procreate video game illustration
It's soon the first anniversary of The Last of Us: Part II, I still think about this game daily! Been wanting to do this little illustration series for a while now.
You can see the rest of them on my portfolio (Olliehoff.co.uk)

Posted on Jun 5, 2021
