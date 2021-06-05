Garlich Grow - Trendy Modern Serif Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️
Garlich Grow is a serif font with a modern & elegant touch. The thin character is perfect for the design needs of a modern & elegant layout. Equipped with alternates, standard ligature and multilingual tools to make it easier for you to use various design purposes.